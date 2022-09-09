Amusan Caps Season Retaining Diamond League Title

Reigning Nigeria, Commonwealth and World Champion, Tobi Amusan, ended her historic and record-laden year 2022 with another record as she successfully defended the Diamond League title she won last year.

The 25-year-old ran a new 12.29 seconds meeting record to win the 100m hurdles.

It is her second fastest legal time ever over the high hurdles after the 12.12 seconds world record she ran in Oregon, USA at the World Championships and one hundreth of a second faster than the 12.30 Games record she ran to successfully defend her Commonwealth Games title last month in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Nigerian has now successfully defended four titles this year in which she was the defending champion.

For her efforts the Nigerian has been crowned the Diamond League champion and awarded a Diamond Trophy in addition to winning the $30,000 top prize money as well as secure a wild card for the World Athletics Championships next year in Budapest, Hungary.

Tia Jones, who came second behind the Nigerian last Sunday at the ISTAF 2022 in Berlin ran 12.40 seconds while Britany Anderson of Jamaica was third in 12.42 seconds.

Reigning Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished a disappointing fourth (12.49 seconds).

This would be Amusan’s sixth win in 14 appearances against Camacho-Quinn who ran a new 12.27 seconds personal best to win in Brussels last week.

The year 2022 has been a historic one for Amusan.

She started the year by successfully defending her African Championships title in Mauritius early June before travelling to Paris to smash her 12.42 seconds African record.

Amusan ran 12.41 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Paris before storming Edo City in Nigeria to rewrite the 12.63 seconds Nigerian Championships record set in 1997 by Angela Atede in Lagos.

The reigning African champion ran 12.58 seconds to add the championships record to her collections before going to the biggest stage in world athletics to achieve a legendary status.

Amusan produced one of the biggest surprises of the World Championships when she sped to a world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals of the 100m hurdles, following it with a wind-assisted 12.06 seconds in the final to win gold.

The Nigerian went on to win the Commonwealth Games title in a Games record of 12.30 seconds and in the process became the first Nigerian track and field athlete to successfully defend an individual title at the Games.