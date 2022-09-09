2023 Election: Ortom Tasks APC on Sincerity, Fairness

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to exhibit more sincerity in the conduct of next year’s general election.

Speaking at the headquarters of the International Republican Institute (IRI), Washington DC,when he paid a working visit to the institute, the governor, who was received by the institute’s Director, Africa Division, Gregory Kearns and the Deputy Director, Africa Division, Jenai Cox, said there were strong indications that the ruling party was interfering with the operations of the electoral body.

He maintained that Nigerians were apprehensive that some activities of the electoral body had not sufficiently demonstrated its independence.

Principal Special Assistant to the governor on Diaspora Affairs, Rev. Peters Ichull, explained that the focus of the interaction between the Governor and leaders of the institute, was for the organisation to know the fears of the opposition and the public regarding the 2023 general election.

For example, Ortom pointed out that the insecurity in the country where large communities were wiped out or chased out of their ancestral lands and replaced by bandits might be used as an excuse to prolong the tenancy of the ruling party.

He also averred that INEC’s incoherence regarding electronic transmission of elections was unsettling, adding that, “The fact that the umpire appears to shift the goalpost to accommodate the sloppiness of the ruling party in observing its ostensible firm timetable deadlines calls for concern,” and wondered how the election would be free, fair and transparent with such avoidable gaffes.

He expressed concern with the level of desperation and insensitivity of the APC, as demonstrated by their nomination of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, despite public protest, notingthat it has become clear that the Buhari government was not working in the interest of Nigeria and her citizens and thereby setting the stage for chaos in 2023, which would have global consequences.

Ortom, therefore, tasked the international election monitors and the international community to stand on the side of justice with Nigerians to deliver a credible election that ensures peace and protects democracy in Nigeria.

In his response, Kearns thanked the governor for his frank observations, which aligned with their mandate and reflected in their tactical pre-election report, saying it was important for Ortom as a critical stakeholder, political actor, and prominent figure in Nigeria to amplify his advocacy for credible polls.

He disclosed that IRI had earlier submitted a report to INEC, making recommendations on how to improve the election processes to conform with international best practices.

The IRI, he said, has helped spread democracy by holding workshops on strengthening multi-party-political systems, democratic governance, women’s empowerment, civil society, youth leadership and electoral processes.