1xBet is the new Official Regional Partner of LOSC Lille

1xBet, one of the world’s leading bookmakers, has become the LOSC Official Regional Partner in Africa. The duration of the agreement is three years. According to the terms of the deal, the betting company will be LOSC Lille’s regional partner in the Middle East, North and South Africa.

As part of the agreement, 1xBet receives the rights to use the logo of the French club and the collective image of its players in their promotional campaigns. Furthermore, 1xBet advertising can be seen on LED boards during the club’s top matches in the French Championship, and the cooperation itself will be actively covered on social networks.

In addition, a special page has been created for club fans – https://1xlosc.com. Here, supporters can get a promotional code for registering at 1xBet under improved conditions.

“This is great news. We are very pleased to cooperate with such a legendary club, which has a huge fanbase, not only in France but worldwide. Most recently, in 2021, the club became the champions of France, which is not easy because we all know what level of opponents contest this tournament.

We want to offer Les Dogues fans the opportunity to get the most vivid emotions and a new online betting experience. For 1xBet, this deal is another important step in their global strategy to support football at all levels. We expect a lot from cooperation, and rest assured, this is not the last time that 1xBet brings good news this year,” said Alex Sommers, a spokesman for the company.

It is worth noting that this is not the first agreement between 1xBet and a French top-level club in recent years. Previously, the company became the official partner of PSG.

1xBet is one of the world’s leading betting companies operating directly and through its franchise partners in over 50 countries in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a world-famous betting company with over 15 years of experience. Brand customers can bet on thousands of events in over 60 sports. In addition, the company’s website and app are available in over 60 languages.

1xBet cooperates with well-known sports clubs and organisations: Barcelona, Italian Serie A, CAF and others. In addition, 1xBet’s partner portfolio includes popular esports organisations such as Team Spirit, K23, Tundra Esports, OG Esports and MiBR. The bookmaker has repeatedly become a nominee and winner of prestigious awards, including IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, EGR Nordics Awards and others.

About LOSC Lille

LOSC Lille is one of the most successful clubs in France. The team has won the national championship 4 times and has had another 11 top three finishes. LOSC Lille has won 6 French Cups and won the 2021 French Super Cup. The club has participated in the play-offs of European cup competitions more than once. In the 2006-2007 and 2021-22 seasons, LOSC Lille reached the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

Stars such as Eden Hazard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gervinho and Dimitri Payet have played for LOSC Lille in various capacities. And now, European champion Jose Fonte and one of the most productive forwards of Ligue 1 Jonathan David are squad members.