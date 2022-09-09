1952 Africa Wraps Up Residency Program with  Art Exhibition 

Iyke Bede

Following two months of mentoring and production of artworks by artists-in-residence, the first edition of the Art Accelerator programme culminated in an exhibition of select thematic works at a formal event that was held recently at the 1952 Africa office in Lekki, Lagos.

Powered by 1952 Africa, over 25 artworks, mostly oil paintings on canvas, were showcased by five artists — Janet Adenike, Oluwaseun Solomon, Ademola Ojo, Ntiense Tom-Udom, and Jane Ugah — as they sourced artistic inspirations from elements of emotions, traditions, family upbringing, nature, and gender to answer the question posed by the exhibition’s theme ‘Identity – Who Are You?’

Ntiense, who showcased femininity in her work through historic women like Mary Slessor and Ladi Kwali, says her works speak to helping tell the story of female potential and hoping it will inspire change in the 21st century and beyond.

Ugah, on the other hand, draws essence from nature to reveal the bonds that exist between humans and their immediate environment. Ojo says his pieces are a reclamation of old customs as reflected in his works that evince the spirit of Africa nuanced by Yoruba culture in Ile-Ife.

Other outstanding pieces were also showcased by Oluwaseun who captured the #ENDSARS movement through a very detailed piece ‘When Tomorrow Is Too Late’. His works encompass familial connections.

Lastly, Adenike portrayed various forms of emotions and human connections through her unusual pieces of humanoid figures.

“I feel really grateful to witness these artists transform like this. Not just as an artist but young African artists,” Founder of 1952 Africa, Ejike Egbuagu revealed at the exhibition.

He continued: “When these guys went through the very difficult process of being selected, we knew they had talents from the start. I’m amazed by how honest the process has been for them and how they’ve been so open with their realities. Some of these artists shared some of their deepest, darkest experiences.”

Although Egbuagu did not indicate the start date for the next residency program, he revealed it would accommodate indigenous artists from other African countries.