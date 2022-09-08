Tribute to My Mother, Mama Abigael Omope Ogunmola (Nee Oloketuyi)

Dr. Olusanya Festus Ogunmola

It was a spiritual revival galore in the last few hours preceding my mother’s exit from this world. Mummy did not show any sign of sickness prior to the sudden onset of the acute condition from which she did not recover. She was always an embodiment of fine physical and mental health–always sharp, sprightly, charming, and vivacious. Indeed, since my childhood days, not once did I see her admitted to a hospital for any kind of ailment until this single and sudden episode that marked her passage to eternity. As she lay in bed, her last words were so powerful that I became more thirsty and more hungry for Christ.

My mother (fondly called Iye Olu) was a woman like no other. She nutured me, taught me, shouted at me, and spanked me –always with love, care, and kindness.

Mom, you are a great inspiration when I look back and remember your show of immeasurable kindness and generosity to the people you met during your sojourn on earth. You were always a straight talker who spoke your mind freely and was not afraid to call a spade a spade. The joy you brought me will never end! I will treasure the beautiful memories we shared for ever.

An inspiring soul, you were always there for all who came to you with their troubles. You soothed them with kind words and wise advice. Your home was open to everyone and your hospitality made them feel important.

A mother’s heart is the child’s classroom. I thank God everyday for what you taught me through the years. You were the poster child of a godly mother. Whenever I telephoned to ask after your wellbeing, you would ask me to pray first before anything else.

This tribute to my late mother can’t even express the smallest fraction of the love and gratitude I have for her because words often cannot capture our deepest emotions and our innermost and most profound feelings of affection. Mom taught me to love God and to forgive those that have offended me.

You were abadoned by those you loved and served, yet you remained steadfast in love and forgiveness.

I arrived four days before your passing, and after you had offered a lot of prayers and preached the gospel even in your physically frail state, you made your transition from this terrestrial realm to the celestial realm.

I cannot forget the revival songs you taught me. I fondly remember

“Peregede ni yio ye, ęda to ba gba Jesu gbo, peregede ni yio ye.” (“Those who believe in Jesus Christ will live.”)

“Iye Olu” is a never- ending song in my heart, offering comfort, happiness, and well-being. I may sometimes forget the words, but I will always remember the tune. Every Sunday before I climbed the pulpit, you would call and give me some Bible verses, and you would ask me to pray for you and thereafter pray for me and prophesy that the Lord would use me mightily in many facets.

When I almost abadoned my doctorate program, you spoke to me in Pidgin English some words of encouragement: “make you dey do am small small, you go dey pass am well well.”

No matter what age I attain, I will always need you, Mom.­

Your pet name for my wife, “Ęniafę la mo,” means “We only know people that we love, but we don’t know those that love us.” When you explained the deep meaning of this name, I saw in you the wisdom of Solomon, the boldness of Peter, and the faith of Abraham.

Mom, I will not say goodbye to you because wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.

I have deeply enjoyed your closeness, and it will never be lost because all that we love becomes part of us.

1 Cor 15:26 : The last enemy that will be destroyed is Death.

I will miss my sweet mother in all aspects. As I miss you, I know you are with Jesus and those who have gone on before. Thank you for being a great Mom!!

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes

Rest In Peace till that day of resurrection.

Your loving son,

Dr. Olusanya Festus Ogunmola,

President, Scottish Council of African Churches.