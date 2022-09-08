Presbyterian Church Holds Maiden Triennial Conference in Abuja

Latest Headlines
Rebecca Ejifoma
The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (Abuja Central Presbyterian Women’s Guild) is set to hold its maiden triennial conference today, September 8, at 5 Boke Close, Wuse II in Abuja beginning from at 9 am.
With the theme, “A Royal Priesthood” and a sub-theme, “Women of Royalties”, the programme will run from Thursday, September 8 to Saturday, September 10th this year.
Among the speakers are the moderator and ACP/Coordinator ACPWG, (Rt.) Rev. Eunice O. Kalu; the guest ministers, Prophet Jellyson Bassey and Rev (Evang) Martins Ukaba.