  • Thursday, 8th September, 2022

Presbyterian Church Holds Maiden Triennial Conference in Abuja

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (Abuja Central Presbyterian Women’s Guild) is set to hold its maiden triennial conference today, September 8,  at 5 Boke Close, Wuse II in Abuja beginning from  at 9 am.

With the theme, “A Royal Priesthood” and a sub-theme, “Women of Royalties”, the programme will run from Thursday, September 8 to Saturday, September 10th this year.

Among the speakers are the moderator and ACP/Coordinator ACPWG, (Rt.) Rev. Eunice O. Kalu; the guest ministers, Prophet Jellyson Bassey and Rev (Evang) Martins Ukaba.

