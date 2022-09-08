Prelate Laments Rising Insecurity, Protracted ASUU Strike, Others

•Urges INEC, supreme court to respect will of Nigerians in 2023 general election

Peter Uzoho



The Prelate of the Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (Worldwide), Dr. David Bob-Manuel, has expressed concern over the spate of insecurity across Nigeria, the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the inability of the government and other state actors to contain the challenges.

The cleric also called on the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver a free, fair and credible election come 2023, while also urging the Supreme Court to take a cue from its Kenyan counterpart and ensure it respects the will of the people when looking into the post-election petitions.

Bob-Manuel stated this yesterday, during a world press conference held at the church’s headquarters in Lagos, which marked the commencement of his fifth induction anniversary as the prelate of the church.

Noting that security of life and properties were the primary objectives of every government all over the world, he said the spate of insecurity in Nigeria was increasing exponentially in an alarming rate as each day passes bye.

The prelate said, “No part of the country is spared — from the North to East, the South to West, and no one is safe. There is banditry, insurgency, terrorist incursions, secessionist agitations and kidnappings resulting in loss of life and destruction of properties.

“Everyone is burdened daily with emotional and psychological trauma as a result of gruesome murder of loved ones, payment of ransom on loved ones and the general populace living in fear of the unknown.

“Our dear country, Nigeria, would have been plunged into religious and ethnic wars were it not only for the grace of God Almighty through the continuous prayers of the elects.”

Imploring the present leadership to find a lasting solution to the continuing siege and nightmare which the challenge of insecurity constitutes to the nation and its people, Bob-Manuel urged the government to continue to invest in effective modern methodology, security technologies and manpower.

He said they should listen to the yearnings of the people for restructuring and state police, which he said would be of great impact in solving this issue of insecurity.

Apart from the insecurity, the cleric said the on-going strike by ASUU was one of the most burning issues in Nigeria, pointing out that the university lectures had been on strike since February 2022, over six months ago.

He said such prolonged interruption of university education undermines development of human capital and makes the certificates obtained from the affected tertiary institutions of little or no value.

Describing the advancement of quality education as the bedrock of technological development of any country, he noted that public universities, which were the delight of all parents had been brought to its lowest ebb.

According to him, it should be unacceptable for any nation to allow her youths to be out of school for so long, roaming about the streets and left with the vagaries of life.

He, therefore, urged the federal government, ASUU and all stakeholders in the educational sector to resolve the lingering strike with the urgency it demands in order to save the sector from total collapse.

Bob-Manuel said the effect of immediate resolution of the conflict would positively resonate in the education sector and enhance qualitative learning.

Commenting on the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the prelate said the regulatory body charged with the conduct of the election must be committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections for the sustainability of democracy in Nigeria.

“It (INEC) must carry out its duties independently, free from external forces and guided by best international practices and standards,” he added.

He also urged the Supreme Court, which he described as the last hope of the common man to ensure it respects the will of the people when looking into the post-2023 election petitions.

As Nigerians look forward to the 2023 general election, Bob-Manuel maintained that it was expedient for all the citizens to choose a leader who has the solution to the perennial socio-economic and security problems confronting the nation.

“All Nigerians who are of voting age must play their roles as stakeholders by discharging their civic duties by voting for the candidates of their choice. We all must be part of the democratic process in order to ensure peaceful transition to a new dawn.

“The youths must not allow themselves to be used as any political thugs and hoodlums to disrupt the electoral process. It is my candid advice for all voters to reject Greek gifts offered by the politicians to cause mayhem during and after the elections or given to mortgage their future.

“I passionately urge all Nigerians to prayerfully choose their leaders, more so, I encourage all members of this Holy Order who have gotten to the voting age to get their Permanent Voters Card and effectively participate by voting for candidates of their choice,” the prelate added.

Also responding to THISDAY’s question at the conference, which bothered on the lessons Nigeria could learn from the Kenyan electoral umpire and her Supreme Court, Deputy Baba Aladura of the church, Dr. Harold Demure, said the Nigerian Supreme Court has a lot to learn from its Kenyan counterpart.

Demure said the display of judicial independence and respect to the will of the Kenyan people by their Supreme Court at the country’s recently held elections despite pressures from power forces should be emulated by Nigeria’s apex court as well as the government and INEC.