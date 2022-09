NDIC Wins FG’s Award for Outstanding Performance in Corporate Governance, Service Delivery

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has been presented with the federal government’s Level Five Platinum Level award for outstanding performance in corporate governance and accountability by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

The award was based on the corporation’s outstanding score of 93% in the BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) that was deployed to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to assess and enhance service delivery.

Presenting the award to the corporation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Dr. Habiba Lawal congratulated the Board, Management and Staff of the NDIC for the courage and commitment during the exercise.

She added that the corporation’s exceptional achievement serves as an impetus for other government agencies to take the opportunity of the BPSR Self-Assessment Tool to assess their strengths and weaknesses, and employ the outcome of the self-evaluation to achieve the federal government’s objectives of effective service delivery to the citizenry.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, represented by the Director, Home Finance, Mr. Stephen Okon commended the corporation for the award and expressed the Ministry’s continued commitment and support to the NDIC towards the implementation of the recommendations of the BPSR SAT report.

While presenting the SAT report, the Director-General of the BPSR, Dr. Dasuki Arabi, stated that the corporation was the first and only agency under the supervision of Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to submit itself to the SAT assessment.

He explained that the corporation’s 93 per cent score which represented the rating of, “Far Exceeded Expectations” is a direct result of the management’s commitment to high standards in corporate governance and staff’s diligence and hard work.

He added that the assessment, which commenced in September 2021, focused on broad areas of strategic governance including financial management, operational and service delivery process, human resource management & planning, procurement process and change management.

The Chairman, NDIC Board of Directors, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun and the MD/CE, NDIC Mr Bello Hassan both congratulated the NDIC board, management team and staff for the feat achieved.

Hassan said since the assessment from the BPSR, the NDIC had continued to benchmark itself with International Standards and Best Practices through a culture of continuous process improvement and service delivery to its various stakeholders.

Also, Sokefun said the NDIC would continue to strive for excellence in delivery of its mandate while implementing recommendations of the BPSR