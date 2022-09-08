  • Thursday, 8th September, 2022

Gunmen Kidnap Local Government Chairman in Plateau

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Executive Chairman of Kanke Local Government Council in Plateau State, Mr. Henry Gotip, has been kidnapped from his residence in Jos by gunmen.

A source close to his residence said that the gunmen stormed his residence at Kwang in Jos South Local Government Council of the state in the early hours of yesterday, shot sporadically into the air and abducted Gotip, who is also the state secretary of ALGON, to an unknown destination.  

THISDAY gathered that the gunmen who took Gotip away after operating for about one hour in the area have not yet contacted his family for negotiation on payment of ransom.

Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Mr. Alabo Alfred, confirmed the incident.

Alabo noted that upon receipt of the report of the kidnapp, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka, directed his men to track the kidnappers and get the man released.

He said: “The CP has instructed our men to trail and get him released unhurt and possibly arrest the kidnapers. In fact, the instruction was that none of them will sleep until they get him out.”

He assured the public that the command is doing everything possible to realise its mandate of crime free society as he appealed for calm among citizens of the state and the need to cooperate with police to fish out bad eggs among them.

