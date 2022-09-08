GAC Motors, Pepsi, Others Back FGDC on International Pairs 2022

Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC), the organisers of the annual International Pairs Golf Championship have praised corporate Nigeria for the sponsorship the event has enjoyed.

The tournament is scheduled to hold at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 from Friday, September 9th to 11th, 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer of FGDC, Remi Olukoya, revealed that amongst some of the Corporate Nigeria that have enlisted to help the organisers include; fast-growing automobile firm, GAC Motors, Real Estate giants – Dradrock, Iwosan Lagoon Hospital, Gree Air-conditioners, Meristem, and Pepsi.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen during the week, Olukoya said: “The involvement of these corporate outfits highlight that the future of golf development in Nigeria is guaranteed.” While Pepsi will refresh golfers throughout the tournament, Iwosan Lagoon Hospital has offered free medical consultation to all participants in the competition.

GAC Motors, the newest entrant to the famed International Pairs support lineup is heating up the tournament with a special Hole-in-One prize.

GAC Motors is also giving a special discount for the purchase of any of their brands displayed throughout the three-day competition. Gree Air-conditioners will also be awarding several products as prizes in the three-day tournament.

Olukoya said FGDC will continue to work for the development of the game of golf in Nigeria through organising quality tournaments – like the World Corporate Golf Challenge and the International Pairs tournament scheduled for this weekend – and youth development events such as the ‘Catch Them Young’ programme which started last year.

Since its return to the Nigerian golf calendar, International Pairs has been played in Uyo, Abuja, and Lagos.

Winners of the Nigeria national finals would get flight tickets & five days stay in La Calla Golf Resort in Malaga, Spain between November 14 and 18 for the World finals.

Originating in the UK in 1998 as a golf tournament to celebrate the millennium, International Pairs is now firmly established as a major event in the diaries of many golf clubs. Since its inception, more than 1.5 million amateur golfers from over 50 countries have enjoyed competing in this exciting, friendly, and hugely prestigious event.