  • Wednesday, 7th September, 2022

Experts to Discuss On-Boarding SMEs Into Insurance and Pension Space

Business | 2 mins ago

Ebere Nwoji

Issues bothering on, “On-boarding Small and Medium Scale Enterprises into Micro Insurance and Pension Space in Nigeria,” will form the thrust of this year’s edition of the annual conference of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) scheduled in Lagos.

The conference is billed to hold Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking on the dignitaries that have confirmed their attendance at the conference, Chairperson of NAIPCO, Mrs. Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor said both the Commissioner for Insurance National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Sunday Olorundare Thomas and the Director General National Pension Commission (PenCom) Aisha Dahir-Umar have given nod to be the special guests and to lead other professionals to the conference to discuss burning issues in the insurance and pension sectors. 

She further said the Conference, which is the seventh in the series, has the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI), Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Almona, as the key note speaker while a front line investor in the financial services industry, Cyril Ejagu will chair the epoch event.

She also said the Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Segun Omosehin; Chairman, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Olumide Oyetan; among others; have confirmed their presence at the event.

