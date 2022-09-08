Expert Introduces Tech Solution to Address Driving Stress

Nosa Alekhuogie

To address mobility challenges encountered by car owners due to bad roads and stress, a technology expert has developed a tech solution that will enable car owners find verified drivers that can drive them to specified locations and destinations.

The solution known as QuickGo, which provides car owners with available drivers around them, is an app that allows car owners to find verified drivers whenever they are too tired to drive or whenever they are under the influence of alcohol. The solution also helps car owners to avoid driving on bad and unlit roads that lack maintenance.

Founder/Chief Executive Officer of QuickGo, Mr. Clinton Osarogie Iguagbonmwen, said: “Most Nigerian roads are bad, leading to fatigue while driving, which could cause serious road accident and fatalities. The solution to such challenges is with QuickGo.”

He stated that QuickGo was borne out of years of research and working on different mobility problems, adding that he is in the business of paring car owners with suitable and qualified drivers, who will take them to their designations without stress.

He said the bad conditions of roads in major cities in the country make car owners to lose strength faster when driving.

He explained that 80 per cent of road accidents in the country were caused by drunk and tired drivers, adding that the service his company is providing will drastically reduce road accidents in the country.

Iguagbonmwen said: “Our mission is to solve everyday mobility problems; we are doing a feature per time. The first feature we are looking at is the designated driver options; 80 percent of the accidents on our roads are either caused or instigated by drunk and tired drivers.

“With QuickGo, situations where a car owner is not able to drive his or her car in cases where the car owner is either tired or because of the effect of consuming alcohol or any substance, the car owner should be able to go to the platform and get the closest verified driver.”

A lot of persons want to avoid the everyday Lagos traffic on their way to work. With the app, they can have extra time to do some work, as QuickGo pairs you with the closest a QuickGo verified driver to help you handle the driving while you take your time and relax, especially when people can work for their cars and homes.

On finding the suitable drivers that the company will engage, he disclosed that the company has partnered with a startup company that is into verification. He said the partner would verify drivers and their guarantors in order to ensure the safety of clients.