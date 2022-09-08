Cybersafe Founder, Staveley, Inducted Into Forbes Technology Council

Emma Okonji

The Founder of Cybersafe, Confidence Staveley, has become the first Nigerian female to be inducted into the Forbes Technology Council.

In a letter communicating the decision to Staveley, the Founder of Forbes Technology Council, Scott Gerber said: “We are honoured to welcome Confidence Staveley into the Community. Our Mission with Forbes Technology Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.” In a social media post by Staveley, a cybersecurity expert, appreciated the honour and further explained the process: “I was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of my experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.”