Bassey Helps Ajax Inflict Massive Defeat on Former Club Rangers

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey produced magnificent defending last night as he helped Ajax defeat his former club Rangers 4-0 in UEFA Champions League group stage match in Amsterdam.

Rangers’ Champions League return descended into a debacle as ruthless Ajax ran riot in to the delight of their home fans. For Bassey, it was a mix feeling but had no choice produce great cover up in the left side of the central back of Ajax.

A nightmare first half obliterated hopes of a maiden win in the Dutch capital to mark the end of a 12-year absence from Europe’s top tournament for Rangers.

Instead, the Europa League runners-up were outclassed thanks to goals from Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn.

Borna Barisic’s second-half strike was ruled out by VAR to top a grim night.

The defeat is Rangers’ second 4-0 defeat in the space of a week after their Old Firm slump at Celtic Park on Saturday.

On the eve of battle, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst did not flinch. The Dutchman fielded questions about potentially changing elements of his team after Saturday’s Celtic drubbing. Most notable goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

“You keep trusting your players and give them confidence because in the past we have bounced back from heavy defeats and that’s what we have to do tomorrow as well,” he said.

But given that fewer than 24 hours later his team were 3-0 down at the break and his captain had been substituted, Van Bronckhorst could be forgiven for re-evaluating the situation.