Arsenal, Others Begin Europa League Quest on DStv, GOtv

Arsenal will be travelling to Switzerland to challenge Zurich FC, as the Gunners begin their quest for European glory after a one-year absence. The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Premier League (channel 202) and GO Football (channel 31) at 5:45pm.

Similarly, Manchester United will begin their Europa League challenge this evening against Real Sociedad at the Old Trafford Stadium for their opening game of the 2022/23 group stage matches. The clash will air on SuperSport Premier League (channel 202) and GO Football (channel 31) at 8:00pm.

Other Europa League matches to look out for include Ludogrets vs Roma showing on SuperSport La Liga (channel 32) at 5:45pm, Lazio vs Feyenoord showing on SuperSport La Liga (channel 32) at 8:00pm and Nantes vs Olympiacos showing on SuperSelect 2 (channel 33) at 8:00pm.