  • Thursday, 8th September, 2022

Arsenal, Others Begin Europa League Quest on DStv, GOtv

Sport | 1 min ago

Arsenal will be travelling to Switzerland to challenge Zurich FC, as the Gunners begin their quest for European glory after a one-year absence. The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Premier League (channel 202) and GO Football (channel 31) at 5:45pm.

Similarly, Manchester United will begin their Europa League challenge this evening against Real Sociedad at the Old Trafford Stadium for their opening game of the 2022/23 group stage matches. The clash will air on SuperSport Premier League (channel 202) and GO Football (channel 31) at 8:00pm.

Other Europa League matches to look out for include Ludogrets vs Roma showing on SuperSport La Liga (channel 32) at 5:45pm, Lazio vs Feyenoord showing on SuperSport La Liga (channel 32) at 8:00pm and Nantes vs Olympiacos showing on SuperSelect 2 (channel 33) at 8:00pm.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.