Akeredolu: Allow Amotekun Carry Sophisticated Weapons to Defend our People

Amotekun arrests 22 robbery suspects

Fidelis David in Akure



Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) yesterday asked the federal government to allow Amotekun and other state security outfits bear sophisticated arms to protect the people. The governor made the call just as operatives of Amotekun arrested 22 suspects for various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing, snatching of motorbikes among others in Ondo State.

The governor also clarified his position on the Oil Pipeline Surveillance contract awarded to private individuals and organisations, saying his position was to allow Amotekun bear heavy arms like the non-state actors who were engaged to protect the oil pipelines.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the inauguration of the newly reconstructed office complex at the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) in Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area.

Decrying the precarious security situation in the country, Akeredolu vowed that he will continue to take the bull by the horn to protect the people of the state.

He said: “Most of the people and even some of my colleagues didn’t really understand my position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract. I have no issue with the federal government awarding surveillance contract to anybody. It is federal government’s money. They can use it anyhow they want.

“Here, we are spending our money on Amotekun. And what I said in my statement titled “Who Actually Needs Weapon” was that the federal government should allow Amotekun carry sophisticated weapon like those whom they awarded pipelines surveillance contract. If you can allow individuals to carry heavy arms to protect pipelines, why won’t you allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapon to protect the people.”

“The oil facilities are not important than the lives of the people,” he said.

Akeredolu, who disclosed that some arrests have been made in connection to the abduction of some burial guests in Ifon over the weekend, said the victims who have been released are scared to come and identify their abductors.

The governor appreciated all security agencies in the state including Amotekun for the great work they did in securing the victims’ release.

Inaugurating the office complex, Akeredolu reeled out the projects already awarded and ongoing by OSOPADEC under his administration.

They include: the 28.5 Km Aboto-Atijere Road awarded for N8.804 billion; rehabilitation and Asphalt overlay from Akintubuwa Junction to Alape awarded for N5.49 billion; 1 Km Igbotu Road Construction awarded for N221.1m; Mini Water Supply Scheme and Water Treatment Plant awarded at N82.78 million; Ugbonla-Erunna awarded for N4.7 billion and Araromi-Lekki Road awarded in two lots at N33 billion.

Earlier, OSOPADEC chairman, Sam Erejuwa, appreciated Governor Akeredolu for making funds available for the renovation of the office complex and the purchase of patrol vehicles as well as motorcycles.

Erejuwa added that within seven months, over 30 housing units have been completed while another 30 are also ongoing, promising to continue to support the Governor as he is determined to develop and transform the OSOPADEC mandate areas.

Meanwhile, operatives of Amotekun have arrested 22 suspects for various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing, snatching of motorbikes among others.

The Amotekun Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, while parading the suspects at the headquarters of the corps in Akure yesterday emphasised that all security agencies in the state have been properly briefed on the influx of undesirable elements to the state and it is determined to wage war against them.

Adeleye said the corps has arrested three suspects in connection with last Saturday’s abduction of 18 passengers who were returning from a burial ceremony, along Owo-Ifon road, in Ose local government area of the state.

He said: “We arrested a group of armed robbers and kidnappers that were tracked to a location around Ose axis where we had the recent kidnapping. They include, Shaibu Dolo; Saidu Yinusa and Haruna Musa.”

Adeleye, who doubles as the Special Adviser to the state governor on Security noted that his men also nabbed a gang of five who specialises in inter-state stealing of phones.

“They rob people of expensive phones, robbing of houses and this syndicate confessed to have successfully operated in seven states until they got to Ondo State when we were able to track them to the hotel where they lodged.

“This is how they operate, they will go with a car, put two motorcycles inside it, getting to Akure, they recruited locals who knows the terrain and they will take them round the town for survey on the first day. On the second day, they will start the robbery operation, they visit big supermarkets, busy commercial enterprises but they don’t steal money, they steal expensive phones. So, we have over 20 phones which they stole around Akure within their two days of operation before they were arrested. They confessed that their target was to steal 200 phones and that they have a superior, which they normally supply the phones to.

“They also deal in some other criminal things, that we were able to unravel but the good thing is that they confessed that they have successfully operated in seven states and they’ve not been apprehended until they got to Ondo State,” he stressed.

He said Amotekun also arrested three deadly suspected cultists with dangerous weapons, explained that Adeleye who explaining that the suspects will be charged to court after completion of investigation.

“To the residents of Akure who have been finding it difficult to sleep in the night and their shops broken into, we were able to nab two of the coordinators. We have a case of underage grazing and armed robbery to the tune of N4.5 million by one Shuaibu. We have a group that specializes in robbing Okada ridders. What they do is, pretend as if they are going somewhere, the board a motorcycle and along the road, they hit the motorcyclist from the back and take over the motorcycle.

“We also have a group of buglers and robbers that knowing that schools are on holiday, they go to schools and remove valuables to the extent of removing roofs of such schools. Sunday Peter and Ogunmakinwa Tosin were arrested while removing the roofing sheets at Sacred Heart Primary School, Akure.

Also with us is a man who attempted to kidnap two female young girls within the premises of Aquinas College, Akure and we also have two suspected armed robbers who confessed to have robbed in nine places before we caught them,” Adeleye added.