  • Wednesday, 7th September, 2022

Ugwuanyi  Appoints more  Officers for Medical Varsity

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the appointment of other principal officers of the newly established State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

Ugwuanyi recently approved the appointment of Prof. James Chukwuma Ogbonna as the Vice Chancellor of the medical university.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, yesterday, Ugwuanyi appointed Mr. Anselem Ugwu Onah as the Registrar of the university.

Onah until his appointment was the Acting Registrar of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

The governor also appointed Dr. Elvis Emeka Ozoadibe, a Chartered Accountant, as the university’s Bursar. Until his appointment, Ozoadibe was the Deputy Bursar of UNN.

According to the statement by the SSG, the former Deputy Librarian, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Associate Professor Monica Eberechukwu Eze was appointed as the university’s Librarian. All appointments take effect from yesterday, the 6th day of September, 2022.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.