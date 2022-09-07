  • Wednesday, 7th September, 2022

Tinubu Donates N50m to Jigawa Flood Victims

Nigeria | 48 seconds ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, donated N50 million to flood victims in Jigawa state.

Tinubu was in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, to commiserate with Governor Muhammad Badaru and the people of the state.

He said, “Even though I have offered my prayers to the victims through your governor, I felt coming in person to commiserate with you is important.”

The APC candidate was accompanied on the visit by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu, and ex-Chairman of EFCC, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

Badaru, speaking, said Tinubu’s visit had brought succour to the flood victims, saying, “Tinubu had earlier called and commiserated with me when the first flood was recorded in Kafin-hausa.

“He again called when it happened in Hadejia, Gumel and Malammadori. Also, two weeks ago, when similar incidents occurred in Birnin-kudu, Gwaram and Dutse, precisely Karnaya,

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.