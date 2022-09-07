Tinubu Donates N50m to Jigawa Flood Victims

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, donated N50 million to flood victims in Jigawa state.

Tinubu was in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, to commiserate with Governor Muhammad Badaru and the people of the state.

He said, “Even though I have offered my prayers to the victims through your governor, I felt coming in person to commiserate with you is important.”

The APC candidate was accompanied on the visit by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu, and ex-Chairman of EFCC, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

Badaru, speaking, said Tinubu’s visit had brought succour to the flood victims, saying, “Tinubu had earlier called and commiserated with me when the first flood was recorded in Kafin-hausa.

“He again called when it happened in Hadejia, Gumel and Malammadori. Also, two weeks ago, when similar incidents occurred in Birnin-kudu, Gwaram and Dutse, precisely Karnaya,