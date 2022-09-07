Sanwo-Olu Appoints Bamgbose-Martins as New Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development

Segun James

Barely 48 years after the resignation of Dr. Idris Salako, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Mr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Bamgbose-Martins, who was the Commissioner for Special Duties, was redeployed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development following the collapse of a seven-storey building at Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island of the state in which six persons died.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who announced Bamgbose-Martins’ appointment Wednesday, while briefing newsmen at Alausa, Ikeja, said: “This is to inform the general public that Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“He is replacing Dr. Idris Salako who has resigned from his appointment recently. The appointed commissioner is coming with a wealth of experience as a former Commissioner for Special Duties, a technocrat you can rely on.”