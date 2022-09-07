  • Wednesday, 7th September, 2022

Sanwo-Olu Appoints Bamgbose-Martins as New Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

Segun James

Barely 48 years after the resignation of Dr. Idris Salako, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Mr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Bamgbose-Martins, who was the Commissioner for Special Duties, was redeployed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development following the collapse of a seven-storey building at Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island of the state in which six persons died.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who announced Bamgbose-Martins’ appointment Wednesday, while briefing newsmen at Alausa, Ikeja, said: “This is to inform the general public that Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“He is replacing Dr. Idris Salako who has resigned from his appointment recently. The appointed commissioner is coming with a wealth of experience as a former Commissioner for Special Duties, a technocrat you can rely on.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.