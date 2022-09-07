Residents Laud Abiodun as Kemta-Ilugun-Obantoko Road Reconstruction Nears Completion

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The reconstruction of Kemta-Ilugun-Somorin-Obantoko Road in Abeokuta by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun has reached 80 percent completion stage.

The 6.9km road serves as a major bypass linking Obantoko with Kemta-Idiaba.

Repair work on the road has already increased economic and social activities of the adjoining communities.

Hotels, shopping complexes, private schools and modern buildings have been springing up in the area following the construction of the road.

Residents of the area have been upbeat and happy that the construction of the road has become a reality after waiting endlessly for succor, which did not come until Abiodun came to their rescue.

Some residents said that they had hoped that the location of the residence of Nobel Laurette, Professor Wole Soyinka, in the area would spur the state government to do the road.

The residents also expressed surprise that the road construction is being done without their houses being demolished because the immediate past government of ex-Governor Ibikunle Amosun had earmarked some houses for demolition to pave the way for the road project.

An Excited Resident, Mr. Abimbola Ogunmuyiwa, said the new road had brought development to the area in different dimensions.

Ogunmuyiwa said: “We are very grateful to the administration of Governor Abiodun for this particular road construction which has improved life in communities in this area in no small measure.

“Before this road was constructed, getting home after the day’s work was very difficult but now you are at the Federal Medical Centre within 10 to 15 minutes, unlike before when you spent hours.”