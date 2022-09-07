Oyo 2023: Folarin Lauds APC Aspirants for Withdrawing Lawsuits

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, yesterday lauded a member of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, Hon. Bimbo Kolade, and other aspirants in the last primary elections for withdrawing cases filed against the party from court.

This is just as the former Senate Leader commended them for their spirit of sportsmanship, loyalty and ultimately their contributions to the anticipated victories of the party in 2023.

Folarin pledged to ensure that all interests in the party are accommodated, compensated and supported even after the 2023 elections as the party would run an all-inclusive government.

The three-term senator similarly appreciated party leaders who facilitated the withdrawal of cases pending in courts following different interests that surfaced after the party’s primary elections, especially Senator Olufemi Lanlehin-led reconciliation committee, for ensuring that the party is waxing stronger.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan yesterday said it was on record that all senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly aspirants have withdrawn their cases filed against candidates and the party from the courts

Folarin expressed satisfaction over the party’s rising strength of cohesion and unity, noting that “Senator Lanlehin’s reconciliation committee and the Elders

Advisory Council have been particularly helpful in advancing the party’s commitment to equity and peaceful coexistence by exploring all available means to encourage aggrieved party members on the imperativeness of uniting as a powerful force.”

He said the resolution of all legal disputes is an indication of the party’s readiness to prevail in the 2023 elections.

The APC candidate appealed to other aggrieved members to return to their original home, saying: “All that happened during and after the primary elections are inevitable reality of any democratic process, which would always produce mandate custodians on one hand and future winners on the other hand.”

He added that since every athlete cannot win a sprint or marathon race, all members of the party should be convinced that their interests will be accommodated and prioritised.

Folarin maintained further that all party members have a part to play in establishing a responsive leadership that would promote economic growth as they owe the inhabitants of the state the opportunity of experiencing good governance after the 2023 polls