  • Thursday, 8th September, 2022

NRM Crisis Deepen as NEC Suspends former Presidential Candidate, Nwaanyajke, 14 Others 

Nigeria | 1 day ago

The crisis rocking the National Rescue Movement (NRM), has taken a new dimension as its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja, suspended its former presidential candidate, Mazi Okwudili Nwaanyajike and 14 other members.

The NEC members took the decision through a unanimous resolution at the second  quarter NEC meeting.

Nwaanyajike, who was initially the party’s 2023 presidential candidate was replaced with Felix Johnson Osakwe for allegedly not meeting the party conditions.

The National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh, in an address at the NEC meeting insisted that Felix Johnson Osakwe now replaces Nwaanyajike as the presidential candidate of the party.

The party chairman explained that  the party had taken the right decision to replace Nwaanyajike with Osakwe.

He said: “The leadership took a golden decision on this matter at that material time making sure that every step taken was in accordance with our party guidelines, the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines were not overstepped.

“Also the decision was taken in good faith to brighten our chances in all the Constituencies we are fielding candidates in 2023 General Elections. This issue generated unwarranted controversies by some selfish elements that are poised to make gains from any misunderstanding no matter how little, despite all their antics, we remain committed.

“We shall not be discussing much on it as the matter is already in court. “

At the  NEC’s meeting through a voice vote  also extended the tenure of the national executive officers from a year to four-year pursuant to its Article 11.1 .

Other decisions were the approval for its NWC to constitute the campaign council for the 2023 general election.

NEC approved replacement of deputy national chairman North, Jikimshi with Salisu Dawaki. The meeting was attended by INEC representatives and other local observers among others.

