Niger CAN: Problem With Nigeria is Poor Leadership





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, has blamed the various challenges facing the country on poor leadership and asked Nigerians to vote for credible leaders in 2023.

“If we want peace and tranquility, we must vote credible leaders” the State Chairman of the CAN, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, declared in Minna yesterday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly elected State Executive Council of CAN, Yohanna asked Christians to collect their Payment Voters Card and cast their ballots in next year’s election.

He admonished Nigerians, and in particular Christians, to “make sure you use it and vote credible leaders.”

He also asked Christians to “actively participate in politics because it is only by doing so that we can bring about positive change in the state and in the country.”

Speaking on insecurity, Yohanna said it is another problem that has bedeviled Niger State, saying many people have been forced to abandon their ancestral homes in search of safety.

“Many people have been displaced from their homes this is a challenge we cannot close our eyes to, we have to see what we can do to alleviate the sufferings of these people”.

He sued for unity among members of the new executive and the church as a whole adding that “we should not operate outside the constitution if we do so there will be crisis.”

Yohanna directed all members of the state executive council not to go to the Niger State Government House for any reason unless permitted to do so, adding that such behaviours in the past had created friction among the executives and the Christian body at large. ,

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who was represented at the event by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Nasara Dan-mallam, commended CAN for conducting a peaceful and acceptable election that ushered in the new executives.

Bello said that the peaceful conduct of the election should set the pace for the conduct of free fair and acceptable national elections next year.

Among those inaugurated were State Secretary, Pastor Raphael Opawoye; Deputy Chairman, Reverend Ezekiel Ibrahim Pocho and Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Mrs. Vera Ndanusa.