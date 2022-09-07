NDE Flags off Environmental Beautification Training, Graduate Attachment Schemes in Kogi





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off the ‘Environmental Beautification Training and Graduate Attachment Schemes’ for unemployed persons in Kogi State.

The flag-off took place at the state headquarters of NDE in Lokoja yesterday.

At least 30 unemployed persons are participating on the environmental beatification training, orientation and sensitisation, while 50 others will benefit from the first phase of the Graduate Attachment Scheme under the Special Public Works Department of the Directorate.

The Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu, who was represented by the state Coordinator, Abubakar Zakari, while speaking during the flag-off, said participants on environmental beatification scheme would be trained on moulding, laying of interlock blocks, tiles,

Plaster of Paris (POP) and raising of nurseries/flowers for a period of three months.

The director-general said other beneficiaries of the Graduate Attachment Scheme are to undergo a three months internship with corporate government, private and non-governmental organisations.

Fikpo said the objective of the scheme was to close skills gap, improve employability of the youths, and build a competent workforce with a view to creating competitive edge to talents for their retention in organisation where they served.

He said the programme is aimed at enabling beneficiaries become self-employed and contribute their quote to the growth of the country’s economy.

“This programme is a clear demonstration of the federal government policy to reduce poverty among the poor and vulnerable citizens and to actualise government’s commitment to lift over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the state Head of Special Public Works Department, Mr. Toyin Ajibade, charged participants to uphold the saying that there is dignity in labour.

He urged them to take their training very seriously as it is a privileged opportunity for them to be useful to themselves and their immediate society.