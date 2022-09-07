Miyatti Allah Advocates Improved Security for Herders, Establishment of Fulani School, Training Centres





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyatti Allah Kautal Hore, has urged the Bauchi State Government to take inventory of herders and their livestock to allow easy formulation and implementation of policies and programmes towards addressing challenges faced by Fulani pastoralists.

It also called on the state government to implement report of the committee earlier constituted to look into the illegal sales of lands in rural areas which often caused farmers-herders’ clashes.

The National President of the association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Badejo, made the call at a town hall meeting with Fulani leaders held at the Government House in Bauchi yesterday.

Badejo, who said the call became imperative considering the continuous victimisation of their members, maintained that if implemented, the report would bring the problem to an end.

He listed other demands by the herders to include construction of dams and boreholes, establishment of schools and integrated livestock markets as well as designation of cattle routes among others.

The national president used the opportunity to commend the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, for taking steps towards addressing some of the challenges identified as well as protecting the interest of the Fulanis at the national level.

In their separate remarks, the state Chairman of the association, Usaini Buzaye; and Hardor Usman Amadu, Sarkin Fulanin Giade said effective measures should be taken to guarantee security of herders across the state.

They also requested their leadership to present the cases raised to the state government and appropriate authorities for prompt action.