Group Support Kogi West for Governorship in 2023





Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

As the clock ticks towards the 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, a group, the Okun Patriots (OK), has urged critical political stakeholders to consider the Okun people of Kogi West to produce the next governor in the interest of equity and fairness.

This appeal was contained a press statement that was signed yesterday by the Convener of OK, Mr. Otitoju Olusuyi, which stated that 31 years after the creation of Kogi State no Okun person has occupied the seat of power at Lugard House.

Olusuyi said: “As political activities are soon to commence for the governorship election, starting with the primaries of the political parties, a sociocultural/economic group; Okun Patriots has declared that for equity and fairness, an Okun person ought to be the next Governor of the State.

“The patriots averred that after 31 years of the creation of the state of which Kogi East has ruled for 16 years and Kogi Central for 8 years at the end of the tenure of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello in January 2024, it is only fair for an Okun person to be governor.”

He noted that this position is premised on equity and fairness.

“It is only right for all segments of the state to have a sense of belonging for harmony and peaceful coexistence. Shutting out one ethnic group from leadership in the governance of the State is marginalisation which they argued must not be allowed to thrive,” he said.

They appealed to individuals from other senatorial zones in the state to look at the bigger picture and drop their aspirations for Lugard House in the next dispensation.

The patriots also acknowledged the fact that none of the three senatorial districts could go it alone except with the cooperation and support of others.

It stressed that the rights of others to aspire and seek the office of governor were not in doubt while the collective interest of the State should be placed above personal interest and ambition.

“For the avoidance of doubt and speculation, this quest, Patriots stated is across party divides and will be pursued vigorously,” it said.