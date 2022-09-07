Governor Inuwa Constitutes Task Force on Completion, Take-off of Mega Schools in Gombe





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the constitution of a Task force on the completion and take-off of three Maga Schools, namely Government Secondary School, (GSS) Dukku, Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School, GCDSS Dadin-Kowa and Government Science Secondary School, GSSS Lakanje-Kaltungo.

Recall that as part of his resolve to reposition the education in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, had declared a state of emergency in that sector and also vowed to establish Maga Schools across the senatorial zones that would be cosmopolitan in nature with state-of-the- art facilities to make teaching and learning more conducive and effective with qualified and well trained teachers employed for optimal performance.

This is in addition to other measures put in place by his administration to turn around the education sector by addressing the challenges of poor infrastructure, out-of-school children, while boosting enrolment across the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval yesterday, announced the membership of the task force which included the State Coordinating Team and the respective schools’ sub-committees.

The committee’s terms of reference as revealed by the SSG are as follows: To monitor all projects in the three mega schools and ensure timely delivery for a proper and smooth take off; to identify manpower gaps and the additional teaching and non-teaching staff for appropriate deployment to the schools; to make recommendations on the number of students to be admitted in each of the three schools and to make recommendations for the commencement of academic activities in the schools amongst others.

The task force is required to submit interim reports as per the milestone achieved in the course of the assignment. However, it shall submit its final report by the end of December, 2022.