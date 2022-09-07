Gombe Gov Appoints Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, has approved the appointments of four Special Advisers and three Senior Special Assistants.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the director-general (Press Affairs), Government House in Gombe, and made available to journalists.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval, listed the Special Advisers as Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe (Information Management and Strategy); Shuaibu Iliya Kashere (Civil Engagement); Abdulkadir Waziri Malle (Inter-governmental Relations); and Hon. Bello Suleiman (Legislative Matters).

According to the SSG, the Senior Special Assistants are Baba Mato Kumo, SSA I (Business Community Relations); Dahiru Mohammed Umar Kaltungo, SSA II (Political); and Habu Ali Kalshingi, SSA II (Political).

The statement added that all the appointments took immediate effect.