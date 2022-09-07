Focus on Solutions to Nigeria’s Problems, Imoke Tells Leaders





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former Governor of Cross River State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Liyel Imoke, has enjoined Nigerian leaders to commit themselves to finding solutions to the challenges facing the country.

Imoke, who stated this last Monday at a formal presentation of the book: ‘Contemporary Issues on Development and Change in Nigeria’, written by a prominent civil society activist, Mr. Otive Igbuzor, said rather than sit down and lament the country’s problems, leaders should focus on working hard towards solving problems.

According to him, “We are still evolving as a developing country, and we must remain optimistic despite challenges. Yes we may all sit back and lament our predicament, but what is important for us is to seek solutions to our problems. Books like this helps to inspire us to remain focused and that we will get there.”

Speaking shortly after the book presentation, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, and the Executive Director of the African Centre for Strategy and Leadership Development, Mr. Otive Igbuzor, said Nigeria is not lacking in solutions to problems but that there is no commitment from leaders.

On what inspired him to write the book, Igbuzor said his childhood passion to help change the society for the better and his desire to put down his ideas for posterity were the driving force.

“I am very confident that the ideas in the book will be very useful for Nigeria, and if it is not accepted today, the future generations will definitely find it useful,” he said.

The author said he belonged to the crop of people who don’t write for commercial benefits but to contribute to changing the society.

He said his burning desire which also formed his motivation to write the book is to be part of the solution to the myriad of problems confronting the country.

Igbuzor gave more insights on the contents of the new book, saying it tried to capture issues affecting Nigeria from 2015 to 2020, such as poverty, injustice and corruption.

The writer added that the book highlights other issues that touch on governance, ethnicity, religion and the role of persons who are involved in the development of the country.

He said Nigeria needs leaders with the right commitment and desire to do what is right.