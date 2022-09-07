FCDA Boss Condemns Corruption in Staff Multi-purpose Cooperative Society

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Shehu Hadi Ahmed has flayed the corruption and indebtedness at the FCDA Cooperative Society.

He voiced the concern when the FCT, Director of Cooperatives, Gbemi Omole, led a delegation of the newly inaugurated Executive Committee members of the FCDA Staff Cooperative Society to him.

Ahmed bemoaned what he noted had become the fate of the FCDA Cooperative Society which he described as, “the foundation of all cooperative societies in the FCTA but which for now can be said to be the worse, most indebted and most corrupt.”

He also expressed dismay at the grandstanding, recourse to godfatherism and blackmail displayed by some of the people who have contributed in running down the cooperative society.

The executive secretary vowed that henceforth anybody found to have betrayed public trust will be made to answer for their actions no matter how long it takes.

He said the FCDA management was not unaware of the problems bedeviling the FCDA staff cooperative society as could be seen from the recent setting up of a four-man committee comprising the FCT Director of Cooperative and Directors of Finance and Administration, Internal Audit and Legal Services in the FCDA to review the issues and come up with recommendations, which according to led to the postponement of the initial date set aside for the conduct of the recently held elections.

He commended the committee for their commitment and diligence that paved the way for the smooth conduct of the elections which produced the new executives without rancour or litigation.

Earlier Omole acknowledged and commended the Executive Secretary for the interest he has shown in the activities of the FCDA Staff Cooperative Society since assumption of duty in November, 2021, stating that this concern resulted in the recent payment of over N100 million to contributors of the FCDA Staff Multi-purpose Cooperative Society who have retired from service thereby bringing succor to many families.

He regretted that cooperative societies like the FCDA Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society that supposed to cater for the welfare of its members through soft loans and essential commodities has unfortunately degenerated to a situation where many cooperators retired and even died without accessing their contributions.

In a brief remark, the newly elected President of the FCDA Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Mr. Ajiboye Tunde, promised that the new executive members under his leadership will serve with the fear of God while allowing the various committees to do their job without any undue interference.