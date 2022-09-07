Emmanuel Isaacs, Youngest Philosopher, Unveils Literary  Oct. 29

Emmanuel Isaacs, the Chairman and Co-founder of Emmanuel & Chidiogo Isaacs’ Foundation is set to release his first literary work. The book is to be unveiled on the 29th day of October, 2022 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja. His foundation also commenced an essay writing and video clip competition for young Nigerians, students especially.

Emmanuel Isaac is known as “Nigeria’s youngest philosopher” and the author of “The Mathematics of Time” (TMT). TMT is a time management book that discusses and dissects the most important episodes of man’s destiny; “TIME” in relation to his conduct, principles, character, money, and destiny.

Emmanuel Isaacs has been writing for over 11 years. His quest for knowledge to add value has always inspired and motivated him to write. He wrote his first piece at 20. It is titled, “Tell yourself the truth, which is the greatest truth.” The article discussed and unravelled ways to rediscover one’s true identity and values.

TMT was written to give one a formidable sense of direction in life. The book was written to show man how to mathematically measure the limited time he has at his disposal in order to be a phenomenal success. The author wants to see people realize and take advantage of the advantage embedded in the concept of “TIME”. It is not possible to remain at the same level of consciousness after reading this book.

Emmanuel Isaacs started writing this book in 2009. It took over 13 years to create this life-changing manual. This is truly a life-changing manual as the principles were synchronized in a way that would hook a reader until the very last page. The most outstanding theme of the masterpiece, “TMT,” is “24 Simple Principles to Redeeming Time and Becoming a Tremendous Success.”

The author admits that this work is an inspiration from God. He further said that the title of the book, “The Mathematics of Time,” was born to reawaken the consciousness in man to take responsibility for every second of his time, if he wants to pursue success in life. The author dedicates this piece to God, to his wife; Chidiogo, and his three kids, Zik, Heavenly and Hally-Praise.