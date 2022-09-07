  • Tuesday, 6th September, 2022

Difas School Debunks Allegations by Faceless Group

Education | 59 seconds ago

Mary Nnah

The Director of Studies at Difas School, Ikorodu, Taiwo Jojolola, has debunked several allegations levelled against her by a group under the aegis of​ ​Lizzy Anjoorin Warriors Fans.

She described the allegations as false, despicable, and a needless attempt to defame the character and integrity of the school on social media.

Jojolola alleged that trouble started after the school​ placed an advert on an online radio station, Alujo FM, which the group had a misunderstanding with.

“Getting to the root of the matter, we realised that the threat and​ attack against Difas School are not directly a result of any issue they have with the school. Rather, it is more of a revenge plan on Alujo FM,​ whom Lizzy Anjoorin Warriors have vowed to ruin ​ because of personal issues Difas School knows nothing about,” Jojolola told journalists during a press briefing.

She added, “The group known as the LizzyAnjoorinWarriorsFans told Difas School to remove her advert from Alujo FM​ because they are coming after anyone that tries to do business with Mr Sikiru Adekola, the owner of Alujo FM. When Difas School refused, they increased their threats and blackmail.”​

Aside from threats to her life, she also claimed that the group vowed to bring down her school by all means.

According to her, the group accused Difas of being a ritualist school and the teachers of being paedophiles, among other things.

She said the matter had been reported to the appropriate authorities.

“We​ have recorded glorious academic progress and excellence in all our activities. Difas School has been a home away from home for all her students and pupils,” added Jojolola. “Parents of Difas School and everyone that knows Difas know that Difas School is a big blessing to Lagos state and Nigeria at large.

