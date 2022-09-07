Latest Headlines
Difas School Debunks Allegations by Faceless Group
Mary Nnah
The Director of Studies at Difas School, Ikorodu, Taiwo Jojolola, has debunked several allegations levelled against her by a group under the aegis of Lizzy Anjoorin Warriors Fans.
She described the allegations as false, despicable, and a needless attempt to defame the character and integrity of the school on social media.
Jojolola alleged that trouble started after the school placed an advert on an online radio station, Alujo FM, which the group had a misunderstanding with.
“Getting to the root of the matter, we realised that the threat and attack against Difas School are not directly a result of any issue they have with the school. Rather, it is more of a revenge plan on Alujo FM, whom Lizzy Anjoorin Warriors have vowed to ruin because of personal issues Difas School knows nothing about,” Jojolola told journalists during a press briefing.
She added, “The group known as the LizzyAnjoorinWarriorsFans told Difas School to remove her advert from Alujo FM because they are coming after anyone that tries to do business with Mr Sikiru Adekola, the owner of Alujo FM. When Difas School refused, they increased their threats and blackmail.”
Aside from threats to her life, she also claimed that the group vowed to bring down her school by all means.
According to her, the group accused Difas of being a ritualist school and the teachers of being paedophiles, among other things.
She said the matter had been reported to the appropriate authorities.
“We have recorded glorious academic progress and excellence in all our activities. Difas School has been a home away from home for all her students and pupils,” added Jojolola. “Parents of Difas School and everyone that knows Difas know that Difas School is a big blessing to Lagos state and Nigeria at large.