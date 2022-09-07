Court Remands Woman for Alleged Robbery, Attempted Murder in Ekiti





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has ordered a 31-year-old woman, Danjimoh Blessing, to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre (NCC) for alleged conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted murder.

According to the charges slammed against her, Blessing and others now at large were suspected to have committed the offences of conspiracy, armed robbery, and attempted murder on one Bakare Temitope on July 11, 2021.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. in Odo village on Ilawe road in Ado Ekiti Magisterial District.

In his ruling yesterday, Magistrate Olatomiwa Daramola said: “The defendant is hereby ordered to be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ado Ekiti, for 30 days pending the conclusion of police investigation and issuance of legal advice by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).”

Before then, moving his ex-parte application, Inspector Elijah Adejare urged the court to grant the remand request to allow police complete their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to office of DPP for legal advice.

The offences are punishable under Section 314, 312(2)(a) & (b) and 241 (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

In his statement to the police, the victim said: “I was attacked on July 11, 2021, by some gang of armed robbers. My belongings were carted away, including money and my phone, during the robbery.

“I sustained machete cut on my forehead. I was later taken to the hospital by sympathisers, and the matter was reported at the Okesa Police Station.

“The stolen phone was tracked by the police and recovered from the defendant, thereafter, she was arrested.

“While parading the criminals, including their stolen items at the Police headquarters in Ado Ekiti, I was able to identify my phone with evidence.”

The case has been adjourned to October 5, 2022, for hearing.