Concessionaire Exonerates Dickson over Bayelsa Diagnostics Center

The Concessionaire of the Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre, Trigen-Craton Ltd, has exonerated aformer Governor of the State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, of allegations by an amorphous group that he established the world class medical facility with the intent  to destroy it at the end of his administration.

The Operations Manager of Trigen-Craton Ltd, Malcom Okiebai, said in a statement yesterday that, there was no iota of truth in the allegations involving the equipment at the centre.

Okiebai said all the equipment procured by the state government under the administration of Senator Dickson were in good condition and safe.

He called on the public to discountenance the claim that equipment worth billions of Naira were taken away from the Centre.

Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Integrity Group, recently called on Dickson and Governor Douye Diri, to explain their role in the collapse of the multi-billion naira Diagnostic Centre.

The group, in a statement, by its Chairman, Preye Perez, alleged that Dickson set up the facility to fail and to temporarily satisfy himself and some selfish interests.

They enjoined members of the public to compel Dickson to explain the circumstances behind the closure of the facility and also called on anti-corruption agencies to carry out a discreet investigation.

At inception in 2016, Concessionaire was given the mandate to maintain the world class equipment, provide international skilled personnel for the Centre with the task of managing it.

