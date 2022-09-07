CIAPS Unveils Academics, Professionals to Share Knowledge, Partnerships

Funmi Ogundare​

Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies ( CIAPS), a Lagos-based international graduate school, weekend unveiled its commonwealth expertise and intellectual capital, tagged ‘CIAPS Network of Academics and Professionals (CNAP)’, that would share their views, opportunities and partnerships based on their expertise and projects.

Speaking to journalists during the brief ceremony in Lagos, the​ Center Director, Prof. Anthony Kila,​ noted that the initiative was conceived as a network of selected academics, certified experts and professionals that interact to share views, opportunities and partnerships based on their expertise and projects.

“As a bank of expertise and intellectual capital, members of the CNAPS network provide insights, geopolitical and sector experience and expertise to the public, corporate and other non-governmental organisations in their quest for growth and development,” he stated.

The don noted that CNAP members would assist organisations with professional information and analysis before engaging in investments and contracting partnerships.​

Its members, Kila added,​ also offered strategic advice to governments in formulating policies and assisted private organisations in understanding the implications of government policies.

To become a CNAP member, the director said a PhD holder or​ professionals with at least 10 years of experience in different sectors or industries could search out more information and apply through its website: www.experts.ciaps.org.