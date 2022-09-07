  • Wednesday, 7th September, 2022

Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting

Nigeria | 19 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Executive Chambers of the State House, Abuja. 

The meeting has in attendance Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.) and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Ministers attending the meeting include Dr Zainab Ahmed (Finance), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Health), Adamu Adamu (Education), Dr Geoffrey Onyema (Foreign Affairs), Lai Mohammed (Information) and Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment). 

Also in attendance are the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Maigari Dingyadi (Police Affairs), Dr Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), Umana Umana (Niger Delta), Muazu Sambo (Transportation) and Sadiya Farouq (Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management).

Ministers of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada and the President’s Chief Economic Adviser, Doyin Salami, are also present.

Other ministers are attending the meeting virtually from their respective offices in Abuja

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.