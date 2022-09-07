Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Executive Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The meeting has in attendance Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.) and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Ministers attending the meeting include Dr Zainab Ahmed (Finance), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Health), Adamu Adamu (Education), Dr Geoffrey Onyema (Foreign Affairs), Lai Mohammed (Information) and Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment).

Also in attendance are the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Maigari Dingyadi (Police Affairs), Dr Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), Umana Umana (Niger Delta), Muazu Sambo (Transportation) and Sadiya Farouq (Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management).

Ministers of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada and the President’s Chief Economic Adviser, Doyin Salami, are also present.

Other ministers are attending the meeting virtually from their respective offices in Abuja

