APC Gives Staff Compulsory One Day Holiday as Tinubu Visits Today

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC), has given one day compulsory holiday to all its staff as the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, visits the national secretariat today.

The holiday, according to a memo issued yesterday by the Director of Administration, was to ensure crowd control.

It’s the first time Tinubu is visiting the party’s secretariat since he emerged its presidential candidate in June.

Tinubu is expected to hold meetings with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The memo sighted by THISDAY and titled: ‘Notification of One Day Off Duty’ exempted the security personnel attached to the secretariat and some staff.

“With reference to the above subject matter, all staff is hereby directed to go on one day off duty tomorrow 7™ September, 2022.

“This directive has become necessary for crowd control during the visit of the Presidential Candidate of the Party.

“However, the under-listed category of staff will be on duty to render services for the day,” the memo read.