Antony Admits Debut Goal for Man Utd Gave Him ‘Goosebumps’ 

New Manchester United winger Antony has admitted that his debut goal against Arsenal gave him goosebumps.

The €100m man needed just 35 minutes of his first game to find the back of the net, slotting home with composure to steer United towards an eventual 3-1 victory, beating the United badge as he roared away in celebration.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Antony was keen to divert the praise towards his teammates but conceded that scoring his first goal is a feeling he won’t soon forget.

“Marcus [Rashford] passed the ball to perfection so when it came [to me], there was not much more I had to do,” the 22-year-old said. “I saw the goalkeeper and the ball just came perfectly to me to place it as I did. I was very happy to just go with my instinct.”

He continued: “Bruno Fernandes had the ball, I think he shrugged off Gabriel Jesus, and then he touched the ball to Jadon Sancho. Sancho made the touch to Marcus and I knew he could slip the ball either way.

“And when Marcus, being a very intelligent player, realised I could make a run, I just took off. He slipped the ball and I took the chance well.”

It was a dream debut for Antony, who thanked the United faithful for creating a once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere for his maiden start.

“To score my first goal and share this moment with the crowd, with a great atmosphere, was brilliant,” he said. “From the moment I stepped on to the pitch, I already had goosebumps because I know how much I wanted to be here and I know how much the crowd wanted this.

“When I saw the ball going in, and the net shaking, I express all my feelings the way I did. Yes, it gave me goosebumps for sure.”

Juventus Eager for Pogba’s Return from Knee Injury

Juventus Manager Massimiliano Allegri has said that the club expect Paul Pogba to return from knee surgery in January, amid concerns the Frenchman could miss this winter’s World Cup.

Pogba rejoined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer this summer but is yet to make his second debut for the club after suffering a knee injury in pre-season which Allegri confirmed required surgery.

Juventus have since reassured fans that Pogba’s surgery was successful and he is now on the road to recovery, but Allegri issued a cryptic response when asked whether the midfielder would miss the World Cup.

“We will realistically get him back in January,” Allegri said.

When asked whether that statement was the boss ruling Pogba out of the global showpiece later this year, Allegri added: “The World Cup is not my problem, Juventus’ problem is that he comes back in January.”

France are the reigning champions heading into the World Cup, which will kick off in Qatar on November 21, giving Pogba just over two months to make a full return from knee surgery.

Pogba has been an integral part of Didier Deschamps’ France setup, performing so well at the 2018 World Cup that fans and critics alike were left puzzled at his inability to replicate that success at club level with United.