Amoo Suffers Season-ending Injury  

FC Copenhagen have announced that Super Eagles hopeful, Akinkunmi Amoo will miss the rest of the season. The Danish Super Ligaclub made this known through a statement on their official website.

Amoo got injured during the team’s training last weekend, and is expected to be out for at least nine months due to a knee injury.

The former Nigeria youth international will undergo surgery before starting his rehabilitation.

This is Amoo’s third injury in the space of five months, having suffered a sprain in the back thigh (May) and another in July 2022.

The 2022 Super Eagles invitee hasn’t enjoyed his time with the Lions, having suffered multiple injuries that have reduced his chances of getting minutes.

He joined FC Copenhagen from Allsvenskan outfit Hammarby in the 2022 winter transfer window.

Amoo has one goal contribution (a goal against Nordsjaelland in March 2022) in four appearances for the Danish giants.

The Sidos FC product has made the matchday squad on four occasions, featuring twice and accumulating 38 minutes of playtime for FC Copenhagen this season.

All things being equal, Amoo will be back on the pitch as from July 2023.