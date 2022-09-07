Adepoju Hails Sadiq, Says He Reminds Him of Yekini  

Super Eagles forward, Umar Sadiq has received huge praise from Real Sociedad icon Mutiu Adepoju with the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations-winning midfielder likening him to Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in history with 37 goals, Rashidi Yekini.

The former Almeria man became Real Sociedad’s most expensive signing in history when he arrived at The White and Blues on deadline day for a fee of 20 million euros.

Real Sociedad signed him as a replacement for Alexander Isak who switched to Newcastle United this summer.

Defenders have had a hard time figuring how to stop Sadiq from finding the net in the new season as he has scored against all his opponents apart from Real Madrid on the opening day when he made his La Liga debut.

Nine minutes after his introduction off the bench, he scored a crucial equaliser which earned Real Sociedad a share of the spolis in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

When asked if he congratulated Sadiq on his debut goal, Adepoju told Mundo Deportivo : “No, I have never spoken to him; but I follow him, I watch all his games and he seems like a great player, he can give more.

“He reminds me of another Nigerian we had, Rashidi Yekini, who we used to call ‘gangling’. I think Sadiq is young and can catch up with Yekini (Nigeria’s all-time top scorer, sadly deceased at 48).

“He has a goal, quality, height and runs more or less like him.”

In a four-year stint at Real Sociedad, Adepoju recorded 98 all-competition appearances, scoring eight goals.

At international level, the former Real Madrid youth teamer is best remembered for scoring against Spain at the 1998 World Cup.