Woman, Daughter, Three Others Die in Vehicle Accident in Anambra





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A woman, her daughter and three other persons have died in a road accident at Enugu Agidi on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Anambra State.

Sources said the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. last Sunday, involving a red truck and a black Lexus RX330 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which was conveying five persons.

They said the truck driver was speeding when he suddenly lost control and rammed into the Lexus SUV.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road

Safety Commission (FRSC), Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, has confirmed the accident, attributing the cause to excessive speeding.

He said: “An unidentified driver of a black Lexus RX330 SUV with registration number KJA 182 HS and an unidentified driver of a red truck with no registration number were involved in a fatal road crash at Enugu-Agidi by Awka-Enugu expressway on September 4, 2022, at about 1920hrs.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed. According to an eyewitness report, the truck driver was on speed, lost control and rammed into the Lexus SUV.

“Five people (three male adults, one female adult and one female child) were involved in the crash. Five of them were killed.

“FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Anambra State Sector Command took the victims to Amaku hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and the corpses were deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The rescue team on ground managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was removed.”

Meanwhile, Irelewuyi sympathised with the deceased families, warning motorists, especially truck drivers, to avoid excessive speeding and ensure they keep to recommended speed limit.