U.S Re-certifies Nigeria’s Turtle Excluder Devices, Export Rights of Shrimps

Gilbert Ekugbe

The United States of America has recertified Nigeria’s Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) under its TED implementation programme aimed at recertifying countries’ export to the United States.

The move was also aimed at recertifying Nigeria’s extension of export right of shrimps caught from the wild to the United States while also ensuring that Nigeria meets international best practices to export to the world.

The US team that was led by the United State Consulate also assured Nigeria of United States’ support and commitment to strengthening bilateral trade relationship between both countries.

Welcoming the team to Nigeria, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Mohammad Abubakar, who was represented by the Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mr. Ime Umoh, assured the United States of America and international communities that Nigeria would strengthen its collaboration to ensure conservation of sea turtles and other endangered species.

Abubakar said that the federal government is very pleased with the successes recorded in the previous exercise conducted in 2019, which occasioned the continued recertification of the country for export right of shrimps and allied products caught in the wild to the U.S.A market.

He noted that efforts have continued to be made to implement the TEDs programme with zeal to ensure that it does not suffer any set back, saying that it is comparable in effectiveness to the U S programme using the principles of equivalence.

He said that beyond the sustenance of export right of shrimps and allied products to the U.S market, the successful implementation of TEDS programme would be in tandem with the global shift from single/target – species fisheries management approach to that which ensures the wellbeing of the ecosystem.