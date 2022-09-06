Surgery Puts Pogba’s World Cup Hope in Doubt



Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba is to have surgery on a knee injury and could be a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Pogba, 29, suffered the injury in July and has not played yet this season.

France’s first World Cup match is against Australia on 22 November.

“This morning Pogba trained for the second time, but then stopped, and it was then decided that he undergo surgery,” said Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

“We will realistically get him back in January.”

The Serie A season will pause after games on 13 November for the first winter World Cup and restart again in January.

Asked if Pogba would be ready for France’s World Cup defence, Allegri added: “The World Cup is not my problem, Juventus’ problem is that he comes back in January.”

Pogba rejoined the Serie A side this summer after his contract with Manchester United expired.

He scored in the 4-1 win over Croatia in 2018 as France won the World Cup for a second time.

Edo Set for BOWFT as Obaseki Inspects Stadium, Other Facilities

The Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, led other members of the organising committee for the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) on an inspection of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and other facilities for the second edition of the tournament.

The competition scheduled to commence from Wednesday, September 7, 2022, will be focused on driving the government’s campaign against drug abuse.

Obaseki said, “The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will host the opening and closing ceremony of the game. The final will be played here. We have other facilities to be used for the competition apart from this stadium.

“We are expecting 13 teams as we had many requests but can’t accommodate more teams. Last year it was 12 and next year it might be 14 teams. We are prepared and the girls are ready to do better than they did last year. This year’s winner will go home with N5 million naira.

“The philosophy of the tournament is to have a lasting effect on our girls. We had a lot of lashing with human trafficking. We are working hard and trying to create another avenue for our girls to earn dollars. We are working to change the narrative of the image of the state.

“We have private and corporate sponsors. The first edition was world-class and we got international recognition from FIFA for our effort. We will improve on it this year. We plan to have other activities aside from football. The competition is not all about football.”

The Edo first lady said the competition last year focused on human trafficking, adding, “This year, it will be focusing on combating drug abuse in Nigeria. We will have discussions around the topic with our young girls and also invite secondary school students to have interactions with us.”