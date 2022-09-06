Rigging Allegation: PDP Suffering from Political Paralysis, Says Ondo APC

Fidelis David in Akure



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State yesterday faulted allegations by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the State that the latter has uncovered a grand plan by the ruling party to rig the 2023 general elections.

This is just as APC said the allegations are very pathetic of the once vibrant opposite party that is currently suffering from self-inflicted political paralysis.

The PDP had through a statement by Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, said against the background of unfulfilled promises made to Nigerians in 2015 and 2019, the leadership of the APC had allegedly perfected a plot to compromise the electoral process by recruiting fake Youth Corps Members to serve as Presiding Officers during the general elections.

But reacting, Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Alex Kalejaye, said it is spurious and laughable, allegation of plans to rig the forthcoming elections in the State.

He said: “The Ondo APC wishes to sympathize with the PDP over its impending miserable outing during the general elections in 2023. The woes of the PDP would be compounded by both its internal wranglings, lack of cohesion, and poor arrangements for the national exercise.

“While the APC has since commenced preparations at resolving issues that arose from its primaries, and moving, with all seriousness, to mobilize its members ahead of its proper and civilized campaigns, the PDP is still pouting, and plotting who to blackmail for its unavailable poor results.

“The APC led- government in Ondo State would remain focused on its responsibilities to the people. Emphasis on good governance is the crux of our decisions. Perhaps, it is imperative to remind the wobbling PDP that Ondo State is too enlightened to fall for lifeless propaganda.

“It is unbelievable that the PDP would take it upon itself to hold vigil for civil servants that have since collected their promotion letters, and prayed ceaselessly for Mr. Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for the gesture”, Kalejaye stressed.

He pointed that for the first time in the history of the Sunshine State, primary school teachers are promoted to Grade Level 16, while there existed a recent government in the State who never believed in the promotion of workers.

“The APC would bank on the support and understanding of the people, besides it’s uncommon level of performance in every sector, to secure landslide victory come 2023. We appeal to the opposition party to perish the thoughts of rigging during the elections. There would be no room for such manipulation.

“We are convinced that we have thus far served the Sunshine State well, despite all challenges, to garner their votes, and would never contemplate cutting corners”, APC added.