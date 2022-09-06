Reece James Extends Chelsea Stay 2028

Chelsea have confirmed that right-back Reece James has signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

James has inked a new five-year deal which 90min understands includes the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Blues owner Todd Boehly sees James as one of the top prospects in world football and believes the full-back, alongside Mason Mount, deserves to be one of the cornerstones of the club’s long-term future, with this contract – understood to be worth up to £250,000 per week – proof of that commitment.

“I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club,” James said. “I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us.”

Boehly said: “We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea. He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge.”