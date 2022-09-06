Over 200 Golfers Storm Okunbo @ 60 Invitational Tourney Today

The Benin Club Golf Section golf course, GRA, Benin City, Edo State will come alive today as the Kingsley Okunbo @ 60 Invitational Golf Tournament (Pro-Am) tees-off.

According to the Chairman, Committee of Friends who is organising the tournament, Ignatius Aigbokhaode, the invitational birthday golf tournament will attract about 200 golfers from different golf clubs in Nigeria in honour of Okunbo, who was a former two term Captain of BCGS, and has contributed greatly to golf development in Edo and in Nigeria.

Aigbokhaode, also a former Captain of BCGS said the celebrant’s Diamond Jubilee event shall be quite eventful, full of fun and fanfare.

“The golf event will feature golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; UBTH Golf Club, Benin; Ikeja Golf Club, and Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; IBB Golf and Country Club, FCT, Port-Harcourt Golf Club, Rivers, and many others,” he said.

The BCGS Competition and Handicap Secretary, Stephen Ebaretonbofa stated that caddies will tee-off the birthday tournament today while pros and eaglets will storm the course on Wednesday.

“On Thursday, men’s hcp 19-28, ladies hcp 29-36, all men’s and ladies veteran and super veteran have scores to settle, just as praise/worship and thanksgiving service/open house reception hold at Okunbo house by 11 am.

“On Friday will involve men’s hcp 1-18 and ladies hcp 1-28. Those that make cut shall join all guests to play the grand finale on Saturday. The cocktail party to welcome guests shall hold on Friday evening.

“The ceremonial tee-off however shall hold by 9am on Saturday during the final day of the tournament. Also, the presentation of trophies and dinner party commences 4pm same day,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, lots of trophies and other fabulous prizes will be presented to all those who excelled in their various categories as well as individual cadres.