Osimhen Doubtful for Liverpool Encounter

Kunle Adewale with agency report

Napoli could be without their leading striker Victor Osimhen when the Italian Serie A campaigners trade tackles with Liverpool on Wednesday on matchday one of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage.

On Saturday, Osimhen played from start to finish as Napoli defeated Lazio 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma.

But Napoli have confirmed that the Super Eagles striker picked up a knock toward the end of that encounter.

As a result, the 23-year-old did not join in training with his teammates on Monday morning at the Konami Training Centre. He trained separately from the others.

It is unclear, though, if the injury will keep him out of the opening-round meeting with Liverpool.

It will be a disappointment for the Nigeria international if it does.

Osimhen has not featured in the UEFA Champions League since leaving Lille two years ago.

The former Sporting Charleroi forward netted two goals in five games in his only group-stage outing for Lille in Europe’s premier club competition.

During the 2021-2022 season, Osimhen managed four goals in five appearances in the Europa League for Napoli.

The exciting attacker already has two goals, and one assist in five Serie A matches this term.

Jurgen Klopp has omitted midfielder Naby Keita from Liverpool’s Champions League squad, prompting concerns over the Guinean’s injury.

Keita suffered a muscle during pre-season but there were numerous reports suggesting his issue was not significant – he was back on the bench for Liverpool’s second game of the season before returning to the treatment table – but he is yet to play a minute of Premier League action.

Concerns over the severity of his injury have been sparked by Klopp’s decision to leave Keita out of his European squad alongside fellow midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is out with a hamstring injury that the boss has previously described as serious.

Liverpool will get their Champions League campaign underway against Napoli tomorrow and will play all their group games, including meetings with Ajax and Rangers, before the World Cup later this year.

Keita is now not eligible for any of those fixtures and cannot be registered in the squad until January.