NSCDC Nabs Five Suspected Kidnappers in Sokoto





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command, have arrested five persons suspected to be involved in kidnapping in Sokoto and neighbouring states.

Parading the suspects at the Command headquarters in Sokoto yesterday, the state Commandant of the Corps, Muhammad Sale Dada, said the operatives got intelligence and swung into action immediately which led to the arrest of the suspects.

He further disclosed that the suspects organised and perpetrated the kidnap of three persons within Sokoto metropolis and collected over N 6million ransom before releasing the victims.

Dada said they were also suspected for engaging in cattle rustling, with the support of some notable persons in the society who are now mounting pressure on the security agencies to release the suspects.

Also paraded were some suspected political thugs accused of attacking a personnel of the NSCDC with a machete alongside some women accomplices in possession of some hard drugs and other weapons.

He noted that it is not business as usual as his men have spread their nets and torchlights to apprehend anybody who involve in criminal activities.

Dada pleaded with the Nigerian public to provide the Corps with intelligence information to enable it get rid of criminals in the state.