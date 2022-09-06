  • Monday, 5th September, 2022

NMDPRA: Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme to Unlock 2,000MW of Electricity Annually 

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said the National Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) aimed at monetising huge volumes of natural gas being flared during oil production will unlock about 2 gigawatts (2000MW) of electricity annually.

The Authority also stated that when activated, the programme will equally unlock approximately 600 tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), provide clean energy for 6 million households and create 300,000 jobs annually.

The Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, made the assertions in Lagos at the 2022 annual conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC), with the theme: “Energy Transition: “Shaping the Future of Nigeria’s Energy Industry, an Appraisal of PIA, Evolving Benefits and Challenges.”

Represented by the Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning, NMDPRA, Dr. Zainab Gobir, the CEO said other initiatives taken to facilitate a shift to a gas-based economy included the declaration of the ‘Decade of Gas’, to foster economic growth and industrialisation driven by gas.

According to Ahmed, other initiatives included the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) for the penetration and utilisation of LPG, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and the Domestic Liquefied Natural Gas (DLNG), explaining that this will improve energy access, increase domestic consumption, and provide an alternative energy source.

“The Nigerian gas flare commercialisation programme harnesses gas flare for sustainable and value wealth creation. This can unlock and generate approximately 2.5GW of power, 600 tonnes of LPG annually, and create 300,000 direct and indirect jobs while eliminating carbon emissions and providing clean energy for 6 million households,” Ahmed stated.

