  • Tuesday, 6th September, 2022

New Electoral Law hHas Returned Power to the Electorate, Says  Ex- Kwara Gov.

Former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. AbdulFatah Ahmed has stated that the new electoral law has returned power to the electorate.

He therefore, charged stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  to embrace defectors  from the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) and other parties who will be willing to join the party as we move towards 2023 general elections.

Abdulfatah said this during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Kwara South arm of the PDP yesterday in the state.

According to him, the PDP umbrella is big enough to accommodate all interests even as they shall soon experience massive defection to the PDP from other parties including the ruling APC

He also charged them to return to their respective wards and begin mobilisation of people at the grassroots in support of the PDP.

Speaking also, the Deputy Governorship candidate of PDP, Honorable Gbenga Peter Makanjuola, who spoke on behalf of PDP’s gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi, charged party members on unity and love as they prepare for the 2023 elections.

 “Where there is no love, there can’t be progress, therefore, I charge all of us to imbibe the spirit of love and unity to deliver our great party in the forthcoming general elections,” Makanjuola said

The meeting was attended by top stakeholders across the seven Local Government Areas of Kwara South including Local Government Party Chairmen, the party’s senatorial officials, State Party Chairman, Rt. Honourable Babatunde Mohammed, Hon. Chief Mrs. Felicia Ebun Owolabi, Hajia Shikirat Anako and other top party chieftains.

